ELIZABETH ETTA
|
WILLIS, 81
LAKELAND - Elizabeth Etta Willis, 81, of Lakeland, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
She is survived by her loving family.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2017