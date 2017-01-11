PATSY MEEKS
DeCOSTER, 69
LAKELAND - Patsy Meeks DeCoster, born 12/6/47; entered into rest 12/21/16.
Preceded in death by parents Dennis Meeks and Patricia Lemon Hicks, she is survived by husband Robert DeCoster, children: Dennis (Lindy), Walter (Jamie) and Nicole Emiliantsev, grandchildren: Tabatha Gabbard, Destiney, Ryan and Leia Brown, Kyler McComic, Kaleb and Conner Emiliantsev and Justin Newman, great-grandchildren: Bryson Gabbard, Phoebe and Niklaus Emiliantsev.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017