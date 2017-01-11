JAMES DAVIS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES DAVIS COOGLER.
COOGLER, 70
LAKELAND - James Davis Coogler, 70, of Lakeland Florida, passed away on December 17, 2016.
Jim was born in Tacoma, Washington on November 2, 1946. He graduated from Haines City High School in 1964.
Jim worked as a Train Master for CSX Railroad for over 40 years before retiring. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He loved working with kids and coached Dixie Youth Baseball in Haines City for many years. He was an avid golfer.
Jim is survived by his son James, Jr. and grandson Sawyer of Lake Wales, his daughter Stephanie Johnson (Dennis) and two granddaughters, Dallas and Cameron of Liberty, Kentucky and many family and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents M.L. and Lylyth Coogler of Piedmont, Alabama.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017