VIRGINIA A.
BAZEMORE, 88
9/9/1928 - 1/3/2017
WINTER HAVEN - Virginia A. Bazemore, age 88, passed away January 3, 2017.
Virginia was born in Ft. Meade on September 9, 1928 to Cleve & Lois (Hill) Albritton. She was payroll supervisor for W.S. Badcock and a member of Southside Baptist Church in Mulberry.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Bazemore. She is survived by daughter Janda (Steve) Moody, granddaughters Caylee (Brian) Keatts and Lyndee (Chase) Doutt and great grandson Levi Doutt.
Graveside services will be held Saturday January 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hwy. 98 S., Lakeland, Fl.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made to Compassionate Care Hospice in memory of 'Virginia,' 2393 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow, Fl. 33830.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017