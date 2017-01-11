BILLIE L.
FAIRLESS, 85
LAKELAND - Billie L. Fairless, 85, of Lakeland, passed away Jan. 8, 2017. He was born in Hardford, IL on Nov. 26, 1931. Billie served in the US Army, worked for many years in carpentry and construction. After retiring, he took up chainsaw carving art, making small, careful designs, including Bibles and crosses.
He is survived by his sons Darrell and Billy; daughters Dianna and Dawn; his sister Carol Luketich and brother Gary Fairless; 19 grandchildren and bunches of great and great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 10AM-12PM on Friday, Jan 13, 2017 at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a funeral service at 12PM. Interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017