AUBURNDALE - James George 'Doc' Adams of Auburndale died at home on Christmas Day; he was 76. Jim's Christian faith was most important to him. A member of 1st Baptist at the Mall, he participated in foreign missions from India to Cuba, but was even more involved with helping local people who needed support.

Born in TÃ©miscaming, QuÃ©bec to Henry Robert Adamakis/Adams & Eva Randell, Jim lived in many places from British Columbia to Arkansas, before graduating from Port. St. Joe High School in Florida. After graduating from FSU and Ohio State U, College of Optometry, he operated his own Optometry Practice in Elmira, New York for over 25 years.

Professionally, Jim was a low-vision specialist who volunteered free services and was recently honored by Ohio State University for 50 years as

a successful optometrist -- most recently working at Wal-Mart Vision Center - Bartow. Personally, he enjoyed travel and loved to cook Greek

food for friends and neighbors.

James Adams is survived by his brother Grant and sister Elizabeth, 3 children, Deborah Murtagh of Montana, Sarah Hilton-Olds of Georgia, and Randy Adamakis of New York state, and 8 grandchildren whom he cherished.

His life will be celebrated at 1st Baptist Church at the Mall, Mon. Jan. 16th at 10:30.

His family will receive sympathy by way of 1st Baptist, at:

https://www.facebook.com/churchathemall/



