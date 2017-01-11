DONALD DENNIS
SOPER, 81
LAKELAND - Donald Dennis Soper, 81, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Donald was born December 31, 1935, in Ogdensburg, New York to Glendon and Vera Soper and has resided in Polk County since 1977.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mildred Parkinson; son, Randy Soper (Pattie); daughters, Lorie Sellers (Steven) and Robin Logan (Timothy); step-son, Chuck Parkinson (Connie) and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 2 p.m., at Medulla Baptist Church, 3930 Old Hwy 37, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Those unable to attend may offer a condolence at: www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017