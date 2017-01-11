Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA BASS McAULEY. View Sign

MARTHA BASS

McAULEY, 87



FORT MEADE - Martha Bass McAuley died peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at the age of 87.

Born on July 25, 1929, to Barney C. Bass and Ada G. Bass, she grew up in Fort Meade where she met the love of her life, Sam W. McAuley. They were married on June 2, 1947, and raised 4 children.

Martha was a homemaker and an amazing cook. She was a 1947 graduate of Fort Meade High School, a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade and the Order of the Eastern Star. Her greatest role, however, was that of a loving and caring Mom and Granny.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam, brothers Bud Bass and Barney Bass, and sisters, Alice Zoutes, Bonnie Prendes, Lou Sandlin and Myrtle Wilkes. She is survived by her four children, Bonny Maxwell, Randall McAuley (Susan), Joe McAuley and April Stokes (Tommy). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Hancock Funeral Home in Fort Meade from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, January 13, 2017, with graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery at 11:30.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Shepherd Hospice.



MARTHA BASSMcAULEY, 87FORT MEADE - Martha Bass McAuley died peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at the age of 87.Born on July 25, 1929, to Barney C. Bass and Ada G. Bass, she grew up in Fort Meade where she met the love of her life, Sam W. McAuley. They were married on June 2, 1947, and raised 4 children.Martha was a homemaker and an amazing cook. She was a 1947 graduate of Fort Meade High School, a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade and the Order of the Eastern Star. Her greatest role, however, was that of a loving and caring Mom and Granny.She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam, brothers Bud Bass and Barney Bass, and sisters, Alice Zoutes, Bonnie Prendes, Lou Sandlin and Myrtle Wilkes. She is survived by her four children, Bonny Maxwell, Randall McAuley (Susan), Joe McAuley and April Stokes (Tommy). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A viewing will be held at Hancock Funeral Home in Fort Meade from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, January 13, 2017, with graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery at 11:30.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Shepherd Hospice. Funeral Home Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade

945 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

(863) 285-8171 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close