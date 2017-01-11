MAUREEN T.
BOUCHARD, 76
HAINES CITY - Maureen T. Bouchard of Haines City, FL, passed away on January 8, 2017. She was 76.
Maureen was born on September 22, 1940 and raised in Syracuse, NY. She moved to Rochester, NY in her early 20s to raise her family, settling in Haines City, FL for her retirement. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa, Wen-dy, Susan, Sharon; grandchildren, Louie (Carly), Nicole (Randy), Charlie (Jackie), Timmy, Daniel; great grandchildren, Paige, Eldon, Oliver, Adalynn, Lorelei, cousins, Henry, Lillian; nieces, Patty (Chuck), Marianne (Chris) and nephew, Dennis.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017