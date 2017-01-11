OLIVE KATHERINE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Katherine White Gambrell.
WHITE GAMBRELL
LAKELAND - Olive Katherine White Gambrell passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 9, 2017 as a result from complications from Parkinson's disease.
She was born June 8, 1924, in Anniston, Alabama, to Ernest Edgar White and Vashti Earl Richey White. She lived in Birmingham, Alabama, during her childhood years and married her high school sweetheart, Carroll Blake Gambrell, Jr. during WWII.
Olive earned a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in Library Science at Arizona State University graduating Magna Cum Laude.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was married to Dr. C.B. Gambrell, Jr. for 72 years.
Mrs. Gambrell was a musician and studied piano at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She was instrumental in the development of the Florida Technological University Women's Club (now the University of Central Florida).
Mrs. Gambrell enjoyed traveling and judging barbeque. Her vibrant personality and optimistic spirit will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, John Blake Gambrell (Judy) Winter Park, Florida; her daughter, Katherine Jane Gambrell Gavin (Curtis) Winter Haven, Florida; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Mrs. Gambrell was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ernest E. White, her son Carroll Blake Gambrell, III and her loving husband of 72 years, Dr. C.B. Gambrell, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Sunday January 15, 2017, at 2:30 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland, Florida with a reception immediately following in the Tribute Center. A private interment at Florida National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Gambrell Scholarship fund at: Office at University Advancement. Attn: C.B. Gambrell Fund, 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31207.
Arrangements entrusted to Heath Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017