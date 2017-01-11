JOHN D.
BROWNELL, 76
WINTER HAVEN - John D. Brownell was born 4/8/1940 in Washington, D.C.; passed away 1/9/2017, in Celebration, FL.
A retired Navy veteran, he was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, American Legion, The Retired Enlisted Association, the USO, Veterans of Foreign Wars, USN Memorial Foundation, Hospitalized Veterans of America and National Veterans Foundation. He was a member of the Wounded Warrior Project and the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church where he served as an usher.
Mr. Brownell is survived by his wife Karen K. Brownell; sons David Brownell (Katie), Randy Brownell (Barbara); daughter Beth Kirkland (Richard); 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; sisters Diane Mercurio, Barbara Kirby, Mary Beth Sheldon and Patti Philbeck.
Memorial Mass will be held at 9:00 AM Thursday, January 12, 2017, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017