JOHN D.BROWNELL, 76WINTER HAVEN - John D. Brownell was born 4/8/1940 in Washington, D.C.; passed away 1/9/2017, in Celebration, FL.A retired Navy veteran, he was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, American Legion, The Retired Enlisted Association, the USO, Veterans of Foreign Wars , USN Memorial Foundation, Hospitalized Veterans of America and National Veterans Foundation. He was a member of the Wounded Warrior Project and the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church where he served as an usher.Mr. Brownell is survived by his wife Karen K. Brownell; sons David Brownell (Katie), Randy Brownell (Barbara); daughter Beth Kirkland (Richard); 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; sisters Diane Mercurio, Barbara Kirby, Mary Beth Sheldon and Patti Philbeck.Memorial Mass will be held at 9:00 AM Thursday, January 12, 2017, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .