COFFAY, 79
HAINES CITY - Mrs. Phyllis W. Coffay, 79, died on Friday, January 5, 2017, in Davenport, Florida.
She was born in Harmon, Virginia to Leroy and Ethel Murphy and was a resident of Haines City since 1979. She was in the hospitality industry and opened the first Subway Restaurant in the Haines City market. She was a faithful volunteer for 'Give Kids the World' and organized their Black and White Gala for many years. She was a member of the Catholic Church of Saint Ann in Haines City.
Mrs. Coffay is survived by her sons William Moran and wife Elizabeth, Steven Moran and wife Sharon, sisters Darlene Queen and husband Paul (deceased), Peggy Albery and husband Bruce, Kim Burtis and husband Glenn, a brother Ronald Murphy and wife Sharon, grandchildren: Will and girlfriend Dana, Kylene and husband Josh, Steven and wife Aubrey, and Emily, and three great-grandchildren Hayden, Liliana, and Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her husband John F. Coffay in 2009.
Visitation will be on Sunday January 15, 2017 from 3:00- 5:00 pm at the Haines City Chapel of Oak Ridge Funeral Care. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 16, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Ann's. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery.
Condolences via
oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017