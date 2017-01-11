ANNIE L.
HOWARD, 97
LAKELAND - Annie L. Howard, 97, of Lakeland, peacefully passed away at Savannah Cottage on Sunday, January 9, 2017.
Annie was born on January 20, 1919 in Hamilton, Colquitt, Georgia to parents Emory M. Bruce and Lela F. Eldridge Bruce. She was predeceased by first husband Eugene B. Exum, Jr. and then William F. Howard, 6 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by sister Dorothy (James) Thornhill of Winter Haven; 3 sons: Emory Eugene (Ruby) Exum of Headland, AL, Douglas J. (Sally) Exum of Spring Hill and Larry (Leslie) Exum of Mulberry; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 16 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She retired as a sectionizer from Adam's Packing in Auburndale in 1964. She was a member of Orange Street Church of Christ in Auburndale. After retirement and moving to Georgia, she moved back to Lakeland and placed membership with South Florida Ave. Church of Christ where she was a member for 41 years.
Services are Thursday, January 12 at Lakeland Funeral Home with visitation at 10 am and service at 11 am.
Family would offer a special thanks to Savannah Cottage, Cornerstone Hospice and members of South Florida Church of Christ for their kind and thoughtful deeds.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2017