LAKELAND - William Roger Evans was born to J.L. and Theresa Evans in Honolulu, Hawaii, on October 31, 1953. He went home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2017. He lived in Lakeland, Florida, and was married to Teresa Evans for 41 years. He was a loving father to his four children: daughter Trisha (husband, Steve) Straub of Lakeland, Florida, with grandchildren Malachi, K.J., and Cael; son Daniel (wife, Megan) Evans of Millersburg, Pennsylvania, with grandchildren Jaden and Ava; son Joshua (wife Sherri) Evans of Ariton, Alabama, with grandchildren Stella, Luke, and William Huxley; and daughter Julie (husband Nick) Newman of Orlando, Florida. He is also survived by his mother Theresa Evans, brothers Joseph Evans (wife Rita) and Rhem Evans (wife Shirley), all of Orlando, Florida; brother Mark Evans (wife Melanie) of Leesburg, Florida; and brother Mike Evans (wife Alita) of Estes Park, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his son Caleb Roger Evans and his father J.L. Evans.
For the past twenty-eight years, Roger has been a member of Heritage Baptist Church where over the years he served the Lord in many areas - youth pastor, Sunday School teacher, deacon board, and missions committee. He was a beloved teacher at Lakeland Christian School where he taught elementary P.E. and coached football, baseball, and girls' soccer. In addition, he served as a chapel leader in the Detroit Tigers' minor-league system.
Roger was always joyful, even amid great physical suffering. His joy came from knowing the Lord and all who knew him were affected by his joy. From the time he came to know the Lord as a young adult, he continually pointed others to Jesus. He is now pain free, safe in the arms of the One he so faithfully served over the years.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, January 13, at Heritage Baptist Church's Family Life Center. Friends and family will celebrate his life at 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, at Heritage Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Baptist Church's missions fund or Lakeland Christians School's financial aid.
