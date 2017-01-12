DAVID EDWARD
HOFFMAN, 64
HAINES CITY -
David Edward Hoffman, 64, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Fl. Hospital-Celebration.
David was born October 5, 1952 in Erie, PA to Jack and Rebecca Hoffman (Cash). He graduated with an Associate's Degree in Business Administration from Edinboro University. David enjoys pier fishing, gourmet cooking, Disney, shopping for electronics and kitchen gadgets.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Rebecca Hoffman and grandchild Clayton Morris. He is survived by his fiancée of 17 years, Deborah Blanchard of Haines City, FL., daughter Nicole Morris (Marcus) of Oil City, PA., son James Hoffman (Annice) of Erie, PA., son Michael Hoffman of Oil City, PA., sister Cheryl Branch (Ted) of Pittsburgh, PA., and 6 grandchildren Mackena, Ryland, Michael, Elsa, Landon and Findley and another one on the way to be born this March.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Jarret-Gordon Ford in Davenport, FL.
