LAKELAND - Gertrude L. Clarke, 101, of Lakeland died 1/09/2017.
She was a resident of Florida since 1980 when she and her late husband, Herbert moved here from Mass. She was a longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star and a Past High Priestess of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America since 1961.
Survivors include daughter, Ann C. Ross of Mt. Kisco, NY; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren.
No local services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 6040 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL, 33542.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2017