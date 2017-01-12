LORETTA MITCHELL
CEPHAS, 54
Secretary
BOWLING GREEN - Mrs. Loretta Mitchell Cephas, age 54, died January 10, 2017, in Wauchula.
She was born in Bartow on September 12, 1962. She was a former secretary for the Polk County Court House. She was also a member of St. James AME Church, Bartow.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Crystal Mitchell, Wauchula, LaWanda Jackson, Lakeland; mother Georgia Mitchell, Bartow; 3 sisters Maria (Curtis) McKelvin, Sarah Mitchell, both of Bartow, Linda (Fred) McIntosh, Tampa; 2 brothers: Steve Mitchell, Keith (Aretha) Mitchell, both of Bartow; 5 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. James AME Church, Bartow. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. James AME Church, Bartow.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2017