JOHNNY
PAUL 'JOHN' CARAWAY, 69
LAKE WALES - John Paul Caraway, 69, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at his residence.
He was born on August 31, 1947 in Enterprise, Alabama to the late Paul L. Caraway and Ethel Estelle (Peacock) Morgan and he has been a resident of this area for 50 years moving here from Wauchula. He was a retired Real Estate Broker. John was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Lake Wales Board of Realtors . He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Wales and served in the US Army.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Sarah Caraway; daughters April Barnhardt (Chad) of Lake Wales, Amy Harris (Brian) of Babson Park; brother, Raymond Morgan (Nancy) of North Carolina; 3 grandchildren, River Caraway Harris, Ruby Estelle Harris and Pyper Elizabeth Barnhardt.
Memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2017 at the First Baptist Church (Old Sanctuary) of Lake Wales.
Contributions may be made to Janie Howard Wilson Elementary, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2017