STEPHANIE
CAMPBELL
SELECKY, 53
AUBURNDALE - Stephanie Campbell Selecky, 53, of Auburndale, died Tuesday, January 10, 2017. She was born in Winter Haven, FL, October 10, 1963.
She is survived by her husband Kenny, mother Beatrice Selecky Campbell, nephew Robert Jeremy Wallace, and brother in law Rick Young. She was predeceased by her father Jerry Campbell and sister Brigitte Young.
The visitation for Stephanie will be Friday at 10 a.m. till service time at 11 a.m., both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home at Glen Abbey, Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2017