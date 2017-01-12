LEONARD D.
GODWIN, 88
AVON PARK - Leonard D. Godwin, age 88, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017 in Avon Park, Florida. He was born on September 23, 1928 in Fort Meade, Florida to the late Fred and Katie (Hill) Godwin. Leonard had been a lifelong resident of Lake Placid and served with the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Korean War. Some of his favorite past-times were fishing, bowling and golfing, and playing baseball while he was in the Marine Corps. He also enjoyed the rodeo and once had a Grand Champion Bull. He served as the General Manager and Vice President of the Westby Corporation. He was a member of Hebron Primitive Baptist Church in Plant City, FL. Leonard loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed by them all.
Survivors include his wife Sandra Jean Godwin, Avon Park, FL; two sons: Wayne Godwin (Pam), Lorida, FL and Charles Godwin (Teresa), Opelika, AL; five grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife: Marion Eloise Godwin and son: Fred Daniel Godwin.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, January 14, 2017, 11:30 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with Elder David Crawford officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. The burial will take place immediately following the service at Corinth Cemetery, Fort Meade, Florida.
Memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice at:
www.cchnet.net
Services entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL, 33870.
Online condolences may be left at:
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com .
