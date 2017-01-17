JAMES E.
PARRISH, 74
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. James E. Parrish, 74, of Winter Haven passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 in Auburndale. Mr. Parrish was born in Houston Co., Alabama to Willis & Maude Parrish and had lived in this area since 1952. He worked as a Supervisor with IMC Mining and retired after more than 25 years of service. Mr. Parrish enjoyed fishing, hunting and car racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Parrish, daughters, Lori (Lenn) Goff and Sherri (David) Coleman, 4 sons, Michael (Tanya) Parrish, Jeff (Marlo) Parrish, Steve (Michelle) Hall and Dale Deas, 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 until 8 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with funeral services taking place Wednesday at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2017