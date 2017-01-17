EDWARD M.
|
WHITAKER, Jr.
4/22/1949 - 1/12/2017
WINTER HAVEN - Edward M. Whitaker, Jr. passed away 1/12/17 after his battle with cancer.
He is survived by his daughters Missy Hilliard (Matt) & Sheri Thomas (Stephen) & four grandsons, nephew, Tracy Wise (Stephanie), niece, Becky Hensley (Ron) & nephew, Charlie Wise (Nancy) & their families.
At his request, no memorial service will be held except for immediate family.
