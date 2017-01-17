WILLIAM KNIGHT
TAFT, Jr., 86
LAKELAND - William Knight Taft, Jr., 'Bill', well-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed peacefully on January 7, 2017.
Bill was born August 13, 1930 to Constance and William Knight Taft in Dover, Delaware.
Bill graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from The University of Virginia. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army, stationed at Walter Reed Medical Center, Washington D.C. He married Barbara Curtis February 4, 1956. They were married for 60 years until she passed November 2016.
The Taft family lived in Huron, Ohio and relocated to Lakeland, FL, in May of 1980 where he later retired from Schering Berlin Polymer.
Through his life he was dedicated to his faith and church, family, Jaycees, politics in early years, swimming officiating at all levels, in Ohio, Indiana, and Florida, and he always had a helping hand and heart.
Bill is survived by his son William Knight Taft, III (Laura), daughter Constance Taft Wellens (Doug), granddaughters Margaret Taft (fiancÃ© Paul), Sarah Johnston (Tim), Morgan and Jordan Wellens.
A family memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church Chapel on February 10, 2017 at 4:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, Bill's family requests that donations be made, in his memory to the YMCA of Lakeland (Senior Scholarship Program).
All Saints Episcopal Church
209 S Iowa Ave
Lakeland, FL 33801
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2017