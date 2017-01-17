JOE ALLEY
GRAYSON, Jr., 75
LAKELAND - Funeral services for Joe Alley Grayson, Jr., age 75, of Lakeland, FL, will be held on Monday, January 16, 2017, at 2:00 PM from Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Steve Dean officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarwood Cemetery with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Mr. Grayson passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
Survivors include: two daughters, Linda Grayson Ivey (Danny Chappell) of Roanoke and Tina Marie Palacios (Celso Lucas) of Cedartown; one claimed daughter, Ann Fincher; 20 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Ivey, Marty Ivey, Eric Horne, B.J. Moon, Damien Harris, and Matthew Grudzinski.
A Whitwill, TN native, Mr. Grayson was born on January 11, 1942, the son of Joe Alley Grayson, Sr. and Ida Bell Grayson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ella Mae Howard Grayson; son, Donnie Joe Grayson; two grandchildren, Jason Ivey and Erika Ivey; and one great-grandchild, Zoey Ivey.
