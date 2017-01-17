AURORE E.
DIONNE, 93
LAKE ALFRED - Aurore Dionne, 93, of Lake Alfred, Florida, died peacefully at home on Friday, January 13, 2017.
She was born on October 8, 1923 in Lowell, MA, but lived all of her single life in Nashua, NH. She was the daughter of the late Jean-Baptiste Chasse, and Mary Bourbeau. She was married on November 17, 1945, to Edmond Dionne. They recently celebrated their 71st anniversary with family and friends. They have resided in Nashua, NH, Lagrange, NY, Hollis, NH and Lake Alfred, FL.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Amy Dionne, and all of her siblings except Richard Chasse of Nashua, NH. Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons and their wives, Richard and Carol Dionne of Lyndborough, NH and Ronald and Pamela Dionne of Cocoa, FL, and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 1, at 11:00 AM in the St. Joseph Parish Chapel at 563 Avenue M, NW, in Winter Haven, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2017