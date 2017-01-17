RAYMOND
DUNFORD, 95
WINTER HAVEN - Raymond Dunford, 95, passed away peacefully January 15, 2017, surrounded by family in his residence at Lake Howard Heights in Winter Haven, FL.
Raymond was born August 11, 1921 in Kinston, AL and moved to Florida at an early age. He married Annabelle Collins in 1939. They celebrated 73 years of marriage before Annabelle passed away in 2013. Raymond spent two in the U.S. Navy, serving overseas during WWII, and was honorably discharged in 1946. He graduated from barber school in 1947 and eventually opened his own barber shop in Dundee, FL where he and Annabelle lived for most of their lives.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Eva (Donaldson) and Norman Dunford; wife Annabelle; daughter, Linda Folk and two grandchildren, Rhonda Mitchell and Hunter Williams. He is survived by daughters, Ramona Mitchell (Ron) and Peggy Kemp (Bud); 5 grandchildren, Eddie Boozer, Marcine Boozer, Scott Boozer, Rod Mitchell, and Carrie Bircheat; 18 great grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.
Raymond was a devoted member of the Baptist faith, and is loved by many friends and family.
A visitation will be Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 1 pm until the funeral at 2 pm, all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.
Condolences via
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2017