GLENN BRYAN
GILLENWATER, 63
LAKELAND - Glenn Bryan Gillenwater of Lakeland, Florida died January 10, 2017 from injuries received in an automobile crash. He will be cremated and a Memorial service is being planned.
Born August 24, 1953 in Winter Haven, Florida to Joyce Pauline and Glenn Faust Gillenwater. Bryan is preceded in death by both parents.
Bryan is survived by cousins Michael and Richard Gillenwater.
Friend Brianna Ray said 'You meet many people throughout your life, only few leave lasting impressions and Bryan was one of them. His loyalty to friends and charismatic character made him unforgettable. He was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest each day.' Bryan loved Native American culture.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2017