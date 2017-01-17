GEORGE J.
COTUGNO, 77
HAINES CITY - George J. Cotugno, 77 went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2017.
George was originally from Rensselaer, NY and moved to Florida in 1997.
He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.
He was predeceased by his brother John D. Cotugno on Nov 18, 2016. George is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 57 years. He is also survived by his daughters Sue (Mike) Anderson and
Sandy (R.J.) Brin, by his brother Fred Cotugno, his sister-in-law Sharon Cotugno and his two grandsons, Daniel Brin and Ian Anderson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2017