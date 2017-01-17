Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENWOOD OGLESBY. View Sign



HAINES CITY - Mr. Glenwood Oglesby, 86, of Haines City, died at his home on Friday, January 13, 2017. He was born on May 22, 1930 in McHenry, Kentucky to Thurman and Elsie Oglesby.

Mr. Oglesby worked for Inland Steel in East Chicago, Indiana, retiring after forty-four years. He served in the

Glenwood is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-six years Eleanor Stevens Oglesby, daughter Glenda Kordich and husband Bruce of Kissimmee, granddaughter Kimberly Febo and husband Philip of Spring Hill, Tennessee, two beloved great granddaughters Alexis and Isabella, his niece Cathy Keesling, nephews Ronald Valentino and Joseph Valentino, and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece Theresa Johnson, and siblings Edith, Agnes, and Donald.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2017, from 3:00 P.M. until his service begins at 5:00 P.M. at the Haines City Chapel of Oak Ridge Funeral Care. Pastor Charles Harkala will officiate.

Interment will be made on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

Memorials of remembrance may be made to the .

1001 Grace Avenue

Haines City , FL 33844

