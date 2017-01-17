VICTORIA 'VICKI'
CHAUNCEY, 70
BARTOW - Victoria 'Vicki' D. Chauncey, 70, of Bartow, went home to be with her Lord on January 14, 2017.
A good Christian, loving wife and mother who enjoyed the time she spent with her family, she is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, William Monroe Chauncey, her son, William 'Bill' Chauncey and his fiancÃ©e Libby Futch, a sister, Stacey Diaz, nephew, Anthony Mar-quez and grandniece, Saber Marquez, all of Bartow Florida.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Whidden McLean Funeral Home, 650 E. Main Street, Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Christian Home Free Will Baptist Church, 1125 S. US. Hwy. 17, Bartow Florida 33830.
Vicki, touched the lives of many; she was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery Bartow. Condolences may be offered at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2017