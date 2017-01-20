Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CHALLIS G. MARSHALL, 89

State Farm Agent



WINTER HAVEN - Challis Glen Marshall, 89, passed away on January 18, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida. He was born in Winter Haven, FL to Larmer and Gladys Marshall on August 18, 1927.

He was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven and graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1945. As a young man he worked at the 1st Publix grocery store which was located in downtown Winter Haven. Challis was also active in scouting and a member of the civil air patrol.

He met his wife, Mary Kay, in 1941 and was married on June 7, 1947 while attending Florida Christian College in Temple Terrace, FL. He was married for 66 years before Mary Kay's passing in 2013.

He was a

Challis graduated from the University of Florida in 1950 and was a Charter member of the Polk County Gator Club being named a 'Grand Gator' in 2002. Challis was a proud member of Gator Boosters since 1969, a Bull Gator for the past 29 years and a member of the 'Gators Forever' scholarship program. Challis and his wife Mary Kay established multiple endowments at the University of Florida to help ensure the education of all Gator student athletes. The University of Florida and the Gator Nation was a big part of Challis' life and he prided himself in only missing three home games since graduating in 1950.

In 1954 Challis was appointed as the first State Farm Insurance Agent in Winter Haven. For 55 years he grew a successful agency focusing on the needs of his customers and employees.

Challis carried on his parent's legacy by owning a number of citrus groves across the state of Florida. He served as a board member of the Winter Haven/Dundee Citrus Growers Association.

He was a member of the Central Church of Christ and The Florida Club. Challis was also a charter member of the Lake Region Yacht and Country Club and founding member of the Masters Golf Group.

Challis was preceded in death by his parents, brother Karyl and wife Mary Kay. He is survived by two sons, Larry Marshall (Candy) and Rick Marshall (Pat) and three grandchildren, Dusty Marshall, Courtney Smith (Kelley) and Matt Marshall.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 1 to 2 p.m. with a service following at 2 p.m. Both will be held at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL.







