MARGARET
|
WILLNOW, 91
LAKELAND - Margaret Willnow, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Health.
She was born on January 30, 1925 in Bayside, Queens, New York. On December 11, 1943 she married Alfred T. Willnow, Major in U.S.A.F. They were married for 49 years; he preceded her on February 4, 1992. They were parents of Alfred Willnow and Margaret Maciborka.
She is survived by her son Alfred Willnow (Carol) of Ontario, NY and daughter Margaret Maciborka and grandchildren: Gene Maciborka (Grace), Matthew Maciborka, Michael Willnow (Nichole) and Jennifer Thiebolt (Mike) and great-grandchildren Ashley Thiebolt and Alison Thiebolt.
She was a member of Lake Gibson United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family will be on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. Funeral services will follow on at 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date in Bath National Cemetery in Bath, NY next to her husband Alfred. Everyone is welcome at Foxwood Lake Estate Clubhouse following the service for food and refreshments.
