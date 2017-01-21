JOSEPH G.
GIOVELLI, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Joseph G. Giovelli, age 82, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the family moved to Winter Haven in 1974. Before moving to Florida, he was a N.Y.S. licensed optician, and he retired as a Florida State Optician. He was also a retired county court mediator, and a member of 9/12. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post 8.
Mr. Giovelli was preceded in death by his son Alfred Borsello, parents, 2 brothers and a sister. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria Gatto Borsello Giovelli; three daughters Denise Tolbert, Stacie Nelson and Gloria Snively; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday 1/23/17 at 4:00 PM at Steele's Family Funeral Services. Burial will be Tuesday, 1/24/17 at 11:30 AM with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2017