NANCY DENNISON
GEORGE
LAKE WALES - Nancy George was carried home to her Lord on the evening of Jan. 17, 2017.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, all from Indianapolis, as well as first husband Leo Dennison of Miami and second husband Ray George of Lake Wales, FL. Sadly, Nancy suffered a debilitating stroke at the airport as she and Ray were leaving for their honeymoon so for the next eleven years she was a permanent nursing home resident. Upon Ray's passing, and with no known living relatives, Ray's daughters Rhonda and Rebecca devoted themselves to Nancy's health and welfare, and remained by her side throughout her hospice stay. They request that expressions of sympathy take the form of visiting a shut-in or nursing home resident of your choosing.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2017