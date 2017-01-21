JEAN
HOWELL, 91
LAKELAND - Jean Howell, 91, passed away January 19, 2017.
Mrs. Howell was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on March 23, 1925. She worked as a chemist in the phosphate industry. She was a Charter Member of Lakeside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Howell was predeceased by her husband, Chester 'Duck' Howell. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Howell Campano and Carol Howell (Michael) Anderson, grandchildren Andy Campano, Davy (Emily) Campano, Robby (Joanna) Campano, Michael (Sar-ah) Anderson, Laura (Jason) Greene, Colin (Caitlin) Anderson, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23rd, at Lakeside Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home, Lakeside Baptist Church, or The Rock Community Church.
Gentry Morrison Funeral Homes, Lakeland.
Lakeside Baptist Church
1736 New Jersey Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2017