PATRICIA
KEETON, 73
5/8/1943 - 1/18/2017
LAKELAND - Patricia Keeton, 73, passed away due to complications of surgery, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Ruth Wolfrey.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (Larry) Paul of Lakeland, Fl., James Keeton, Lynnette Keeton and their father Russ Keeton of Chicora, Fl., two grandchildren Brittany & Bradley.
No visitation. A gathering of friends and family will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2017