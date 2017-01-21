LILLIAN A.
CONNER, 87
FORT MEADE - Lillian A. Conner, age 87, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at home in Fort Meade.
Born November 15, 1929 in Avon Park, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Land) Allen. Lillian retired from the Polk County School Board, where she worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of the Family Worship Center in Fort Meade.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Conner, Sr. in 2007. She is survived by a loving family that includes two children: Sue Conner Medders of Fort Meade, Ernie Conner, Jr. (Cheryl) of Rome, GA, her sister, Mildred Taylor of Lehigh Acres, her five grandchildren: Howie Albritton, Heather Pierce (Rusty), Ashley McCracken (David), Lacie Conner Porter, Heather Conner Bishop (Josh), and fifteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24th from 5pm to 7pm at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00am at the First Church of God of Fort Meade. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the
at www.cancer.org . Condolences at
www.mcleanfuneralhome.net
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
306 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
863-285-2333
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2017