DAVID RUSSELL

BRADLEY, 85



CLIO, MI. - David Russell Bradley, age 85, entered into eternal life peacefully on January 18, 2017.

He is survived by his wife Mary of Clio, MI, his children Kurt (Dyanne) Bradley of Auburndale, FL, Keith (Sandy) Bradley of Sarasota, FL, Karen (Steve) Cusick of Littleton, CO, and Jackie (Kevin) Foether of Garden City, MI, 22 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great, great granddaughter and a loving horde of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and dear and treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Paula; mother to Kurt, Keith, Karen and the late Kevin (Karen) Bradley of Sarasota, FL.

David was born in 1931 to Harry and Sarah Bradley in Flint, MI and was the youngest of a large, loving family that included brothers Leslie and Charles and sisters Francis, Marguerite and Phyllis, all of whom preceded him in death.

David was a decorated Non-Commissioned Officer of the

He will be best remembered as the Patriarch of the Bradley family, devoted, loving husband and father to his children, trusted mentor and loyal friend to many, many people. He was the life of any party and loved nothing more than to be with a huge family gathering for any occasion. He will be dearly missed and remembered by many.

The family will have a memorial at a later date and requests that in lieu of flowers you make a donation in his name to .







901 GARLAND ST

Flint , MI 48503

