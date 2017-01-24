JEANETTE
ALBRITTON
5/15/1937 - 1/20/2017
LITHIA - Jeanette Albritton, age 79, passed away January 20, 2017 at home.
Jeanette was born in Pierce, Fl. on May 15, 1937 to Charles & Bertha (Crawford) Rowand. She moved to Lithia eight years ago from Lake Wales. She was a homemaker and attended Bradley Church of God.
She is survived by her husband Burton Albritton, Sr., son Burton (Kelly) Albritton, Jr., grandchildren Billy, Karolynn & Kersey, great grandchildren Kylie & Caden and sister Jean Harper.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home (Hwy. 60 E.) Mulberry. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017