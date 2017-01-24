VALBORG ELIZABETH "VAL" FOSS

VALBORG 'VAL' ELIZABETH FOSS

LAKELAND - Val passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2017 with her family by her side. She was born in Franklin, MN on February 6, 1934.
She is survived by her husband, John Foss; daughter Julie; son Doug (Tami) and daughter in law , Barb; brother, Ralph (Marilyn); step-daughters, Tracey (Brian), Linda (Mark), and Kari (Terry); step-sons, Mike (Kris), Mark, and Brett (Michelle); granddaughters, Abby (Zak), Emily (Jenn), Kristine (Parker), Melissa (Cody), Sarah, and Samantha; grandsons, Michael, Bill, Matthew, Bradley (Brittany), and Jake; great grandchildren, Max, Cody, Daniella, Mike, Keeton, Riley, and Tatum.
She is preceded in death by her son Mike; siblings, Arne, Leora, Ruth, and Sylvia.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 11:00 am Grace Lutheran 745 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Grace Lutheran Church, 745 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 and Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017
