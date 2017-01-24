|
VALBORG 'VAL' ELIZABETH FOSS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALBORG ELIZABETH "VAL" FOSS.
LAKELAND - Val passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2017 with her family by her side. She was born in Franklin, MN on February 6, 1934.
She is survived by her husband, John Foss; daughter Julie; son Doug (Tami) and daughter in law , Barb; brother, Ralph (Marilyn); step-daughters, Tracey (Brian), Linda (Mark), and Kari (Terry); step-sons, Mike (Kris), Mark, and Brett (Michelle); granddaughters, Abby (Zak), Emily (Jenn), Kristine (Parker), Melissa (Cody), Sarah, and Samantha; grandsons, Michael, Bill, Matthew, Bradley (Brittany), and Jake; great grandchildren, Max, Cody, Daniella, Mike, Keeton, Riley, and Tatum.
She is preceded in death by her son Mike; siblings, Arne, Leora, Ruth, and Sylvia.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 11:00 am Grace Lutheran 745 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Grace Lutheran Church, 745 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 and Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|