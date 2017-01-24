KATHERINE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE "NANNIE" KRETICOS.
'NANNIE'
KRETICOS
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Katherine 'Nannie' Kreticos passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 in Winter Haven.
Mrs. Kreticos was born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. to Golfo & Pontios Kontomihalos and had lived in this area for the past 20 years coming from Cape May County, New Jersey. She was retired from Disney World and attended St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Winter Haven. Mrs. Kreticos enjoyed painting, sewing watching old movies and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Pete (Elizabeth) Kretlcos, sisters, Antonia Kraemer and Mary Henis and 3 grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place Saturday at 11 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017