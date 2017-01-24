BETTY 'CHRISTINE'
|
HICKS, 92
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Betty 'Christine' Hicks, age 92, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Life Care Center in Winter Haven.
Mrs. Hicks was born January 13, 1925 in Athens, Alabama to Thomas Wilson and Maude (Turner) Coffman. She was an Auburndale resident since 1962 coming from Indiana and a homemaker. Betty was a member of the Christian Heritage Church in Winter Haven. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred 'Jim' Hicks; 4 brothers; 4 sisters and son-in-law Scott Ogburn.
Betty is survived by her loving family: daughter: Jeanette Ogburn, granddaughter: Traci (Pat) Henry, 2 great grandsons: Sean Henry, Ryan Henry, all of Lake Wales.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 25th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation starting at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
