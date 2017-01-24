CHERYL K.
CHRIST, 71
BARTOW - Cheryl K. Christ, 71, of Bartow died Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Auburndale.
She was born December 10, 1945 in Nashua, NH to Francis Bromley and Corrine Johnsen Bromley.
Mrs. Christ trained show horses before retiring to spend time with her loving family.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband Harold J. Christ. She is survived by her son Eric Putnam and his wife Shannon of GA; daughter Laurie Bryan and her husband Timothy of Bartow; sister Corrine Hinkle; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017