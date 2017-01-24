HENRY E.
MEDLEY, Sr., 92
LAKELAND - Henry E. Medley, Sr., 92, passed away Jan. 20, 2017.
Mr. Medley was born in Chase, AL on Feb. 10, 1924. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Laffey during World War II. After the service, he spent 33 years with U.S. Agri-Chemical as a heavy equipment operator prior to his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, but his true love was his children, grandchildren and family.
Mr. Medley was preceded in death by his wife, Alma 'Ruth' Medley. He is survived by his children, Erwin (Barbara) Medley, Pat (Frank) Proch, Pam (Tommy) Slay and Darryl (Lynn) Medley; brothers, Raymond (Gail) Medley and John (Joyce) Medley; sisters, Burtice Phillips, Vivian Couch and Brenda Hobbs; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wed. from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will be conducted Thurs. at 10 am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017