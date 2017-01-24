ELAINE LOIS
PENNER, 61
LAKELAND - Elaine Penner was born in Mt Pleasant, MI. on June 17, 1955; she peacefully passed away at home in Lakeland, Fl. from a long battle of cancer on January 21, 2017.
She was surrounded by her loving husband Skip Penner, daughter Jamie (Mark) LaForest, son Richard (Regina) Penner, grandchildren Cody Dyess, Lukas LaForest, Dominic Penner, and Ulric Penner.
A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 29th from 1:00-3:00 pm at her residence.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017