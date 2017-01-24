ELAINE LOIS PENNER

  • "We will miss u and your sweet personality! Miss our laughs..."
    - Ajay Smith
  • "Elaine, such a loving, caring high spirited woman. You..."
    - Jennifer Anderson
  • "Your smiling face and positive attitude will be surely..."
    - Katrina Davis
  • "Terry & I are so very sorry for your loss of your wife, mom..."
    - Merrie Girvin
  • "My sincere condolences on your loss. May memories of..."
    - Bob Strong

ELAINE LOIS
PENNER, 61

LAKELAND - Elaine Penner was born in Mt Pleasant, MI. on June 17, 1955; she peacefully passed away at home in Lakeland, Fl. from a long battle of cancer on January 21, 2017.
She was surrounded by her loving husband Skip Penner, daughter Jamie (Mark) LaForest, son Richard (Regina) Penner, grandchildren Cody Dyess, Lukas LaForest, Dominic Penner, and Ulric Penner.
A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 29th from 1:00-3:00 pm at her residence.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017
