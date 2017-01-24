M. JUANITA WARD
REIBER
10/1/1932 - 1/22/2017
LAKELAND - Predeceased by her siblings: Vera White; Glendora Thomas; Dorothy Bock; Marsden Ward, Jr.; Predeceased by her husband: Kenneth E. Reiber, Sr. and her son: Keith Wesley Reiber; Loving Mother of: Kurt L. Reiber; Kent W. Reiber; Kenneth E. Reiber, Jr; Grandmother of: Kristofer Reiber, Kali Scheben (Reiber), Kraig Reiber; Holly Reiber, Kent Reiber Jr., Jared Reiber; Great-Grandmother of: Lily Scheben, Ava Reiber.
Nita was born in Wilmington, NC and grew up in Atlanta, GA attended Midway College receiving her BA in Nursing. Married on December 21, 1954. Nita's true love was crafts! She was an exceptional seamstress. Nita's lasting legacy will be the love that she shared so freely with others, her caring and compassion that she showed to her family and friends, her love for creating things and her faith! Mom, you will live on in your boys, your grandkids, your great-grand-kids and the many family and friends that your life touched.
There will be a Memorial Service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4450 Harden Blvd., Lakeland, FL Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks for you to make a donation to
.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017