MARTINA J. 'TINA' MURPHY
|
MURPHY, 78
WINTER HAVEN - After courageously battling cancer and chronic pain for decades, Martina J. 'Tina' Murphy passed away at her home on January 16, 2017.
Born in Bloomington, Indiana, she was the daughter of Garrett and Mary Varner. During high school, she was the class secretary, a cheerleader, and the homecoming queen.
Throughout her lifetime, she had worked as a bank teller, volunteer, instructor, softball coach, commercial cleaner, and homemaker. Tina was quick-witted with a keen sense of humor. She had an immense appreciation for nature and loved to be outdoors. Extremely creative, with an eye for color and patterns, quilting was her greatest passion.
Always having a special place in her heart for the men and women who serve in uniform, she is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Murphy and her 4 children Patrick Murphy (Casey), Michael Murphy (Joyce), Mary Martinez, and Kathleen Day (Corey); her brother Michael Varner (Pat); 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren, all of whom she cherished and will miss her deeply.
She is predeceased by her parents; 2 brothers Robert, Theodore; and 1 sister, Tracey Ann.
A private memorial will be held.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Judes.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017