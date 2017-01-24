ARTHUR G. 'ART'
GELALLES, 85
LAKELAND - Arthur G. Gelalles 'Art' was born on September 1, 1931 in Virginia and passed away on January 21, 2017.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was a world wide traveler in his many lines of work. He loved his country and supported those who served in the military and law enforcement.
He is survived by his loving partner Sandra Stewart, affectionately known as 'Buttercup,' and two sisters, Irene Gallery of VA and Georgie Gelalles of FL.
Art was an avid reader and enjoyed a good cigar. He enjoyed his home life and passed away peacefully at home. He will be remembered as a great conversationalist who appreciated the long lost art of letter writing. He will be missed dearly.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017