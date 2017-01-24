|
HARRY CONNER GRIFFIN, 78
BARTOW - Harry Conner Griffin, 78, of Lakeland, FL passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on January 20th, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Health.
Harry was born in Bartow on March 24, 1938 and lived in Bartow and Lakeland his entire life. He married his wife of 56 years, Betty Watson Griffin of Tifton, GA, in 1960. He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle, cousin, brother, grandfather and loyal friend to many.
Harry graduated from Summerlin Institute in Bartow in 1956. He earned an Associate's degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, GA and a Bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College. Harry began his professional career with the Florida Department of Agriculture. After almost a decade with the state, Harry took a leap of faith and began his career in Real Estate. In the early 1970s, he opened Harry C. Griffin & Associates Real Estate in Bartow, FL and served as a Realtor for almost 50 years. Harry also worked for the Polk County School Board as a property acquisition specialist. Harry was very active in the Bartow and Polk County community. He was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow, where he was a Deacon Emeritus. He also served as the church treasurer for 16 years. Additionally, Harry was very active in the Kiwanis Club of Bartow and the Bartow Chamber of Commerce. Harry was a member of the Bartow and Lakeland Board of Realtors. He served several terms as President of the Bartow Board of Realtors and was awarded Realtor of the Year on several occasions. Harry also served in the National Guard for almost a decade. Harry enjoyed camping in his RV, traveling, fishing, and football. He also enjoyed several agricultural pursuits including dairy and citrus farming and raising cattle. Throughout his life he cherished time spent with family and friends.
Harry is survived by his loving wife, Betty Watson Griffin. He is also survived by his three children, son Garry Harrison Griffin of Gainesville (wife Mindy Miller Griffin), daughter Amy Griffin Gary of Bentonville, AR (husband Chris Ray Gary), and son Harry Conner Griffin, Jr. of Orlando (wife Evelyn Elizabeth Griffin). He is also survived by his 6 cherished grandchildren, Alan Ray Gary, Jonathan Harrison Griffin, Rebecca LeeAnne Gary, Joshua Michael Griffin, Harry Conner Griffin, III and Michelle Grace Griffin. He is also survived by his brother James H. Griffin, Jr. Harry is preceded in death by his father, James H. Griffin, Sr., his mother Lucy Conner Griffin, and his brother Edward M. Griffin.
Services are Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Bartow, FL. Visitation will be at 10 am, with the service at 11 am, followed by interment at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
First Baptist Church-Bartow
410 E Church St
Bartow, FL 33830
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2017
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|