'MISS MARY' MARGARET

WHIDDEN

CRUMLEY, 87



AUBURNDALE - 'Miss Mary' Margaret Whidden Crumley, 87, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 due to natural causes.

Mrs. Crumley was born on July 27, 1929 in Haines City to Walter Whidden and Ruth Catherine Knowles Whidden, both descendants of early Florida pioneer families. She was a lifelong resident of Polk County and an employee of the Polk County School Board as a bus aid for handicapped students, a job she loved and worked at until she was 85 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leonard Crumley, sister Polly Ann Stewart and her brother, James Whidden. She is survived by her 3 children, Rack Crumley, Zane Crumley and Valerie (Perry) Yelvington and grandson, James Yelvington; also by her sister Roberta Lasitter.

Her life was one of countless untold sacrifices for her family for which she will be forever remembered by them. May she rest in peace.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 10 AM at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Polk City.

Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale serving the family.



